TCW Group Inc. Has $5.96 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $109.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,563,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.05 and a 200 day moving average of $102.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $119.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.53.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

