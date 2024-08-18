TCW Group Inc. Has $441,000 Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 96.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624,725 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kenvue by 80.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Kenvue during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Kenvue in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE KVUE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,269,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,153,346. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average of $19.45.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 105.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC raised their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kenvue

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.