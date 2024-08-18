TCW Group Inc. Has $4.21 Million Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,480 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth $83,970,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 289.7% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 850,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,258,000 after acquiring an additional 632,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,971,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $687,280,000 after acquiring an additional 588,147 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 295.9% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 656,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,063,000 after purchasing an additional 490,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Natera by 13.0% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,927,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,226,000 after purchasing an additional 452,800 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRA. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.07.

NTRA stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.98. 1,020,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,299. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.74 and a beta of 1.48. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $124.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.07.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $1,452,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,783,235.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 12,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $1,452,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,783,235.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $53,592.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,314,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,308 shares of company stock valued at $10,580,675. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

