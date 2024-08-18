TCW Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 709,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,500 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of WideOpenWest worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LB Partners LLC lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 116.8% in the first quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 6,451,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,353,000 after buying an additional 3,475,190 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in WideOpenWest by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,276,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after acquiring an additional 47,772 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in WideOpenWest by 20.5% during the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,169,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,473,000 after purchasing an additional 538,770 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 6.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,333,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 80,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 997,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 557,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Don Schena sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $52,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 276,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,224.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $105,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,575,787 shares in the company, valued at $8,335,913.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don Schena sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $52,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,224.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $263,300. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WOW traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $5.58. 1,657,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,945. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The company has a market cap of $471.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.53.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.14 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

