TCW Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,697 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,583.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,583.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,643 shares of company stock worth $4,012,710. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MOH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Baird R W raised Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.00.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE MOH traded up $4.03 on Friday, hitting $349.97. 520,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,608. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $312.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $282.96 and a 52-week high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

