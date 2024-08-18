TCW Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,046 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,709,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,204,000 after buying an additional 3,684,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,537,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,378,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,765 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 36.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,910,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,074,000 after purchasing an additional 781,906 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,511,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,394,000 after buying an additional 282,828 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $274,028.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,660,329.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.14. 1,083,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,815. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $50.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.79 and its 200-day moving average is $45.50.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.79% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.18%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

