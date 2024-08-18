TCW Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 47.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,483 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% in the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

MPC traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $180.03. 2,452,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,195. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.32 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

