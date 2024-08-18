TCW Group Inc. Acquires 714,592 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 162.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,154,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 714,592 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Coty worth $11,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 86,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Coty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 657,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COTY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.63. 4,695,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,910,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

COTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.94.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

