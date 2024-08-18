TCW Group Inc. Acquires 1,706 Shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,242 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 3.72% of FS Bancorp worth $10,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $900,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

FSBW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of FS Bancorp from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

NASDAQ FSBW traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.59. 37,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,605. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.07 and a 12-month high of $45.30. The firm has a market cap of $324.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.94.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $51.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

