TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

Separately, Barclays raised TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TRP

TC Energy Price Performance

TC Energy stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average is $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68. TC Energy has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $44.48.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in TC Energy by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 138.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.