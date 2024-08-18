Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Tyche Wealth Partners LLC

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,720 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Target from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Target from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.57.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,473,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,753. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.30.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.