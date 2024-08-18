Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.57.

TGT traded up $2.38 on Friday, hitting $144.04. 3,473,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,887,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.21 and its 200-day moving average is $154.30. The company has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

