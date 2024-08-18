Tangible (TNGBL) Price Hits $1.97 on Major Exchanges

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $64.22 million and approximately $4.91 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tangible has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One Tangible token can now be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00003294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tangible

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 1.95721486 USD and is up 1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $611.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

