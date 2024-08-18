Taiko Price Down 3.4% Over Last Week (TAIKO)

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 18th. Taiko has a total market capitalization of $522.59 million and $10.34 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Taiko coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.82 or 0.00003025 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Taiko has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko Profile

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,283,642 coins. Taiko’s official website is taiko.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. The official message board for Taiko is taiko.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Taiko

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 65,951,595.10698914 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 1.79054514 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $11,098,695.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Taiko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Taiko using one of the exchanges listed above.

