Synapse (SYN) Price Tops $0.71 on Top Exchanges

Synapse (SYN) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last seven days, Synapse has traded 97.6% higher against the US dollar. One Synapse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001190 BTC on exchanges. Synapse has a market capitalization of $127.84 million and approximately $139.88 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Synapse Profile

Synapse’s genesis date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 213,223,100 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

