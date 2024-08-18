Sutton Place Investors LLC Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sutton Place Investors LLC trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 67.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,011 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 59,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 70,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 8,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.46. The stock had a trading volume of 27,424,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,935,170. The company has a market cap of $199.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,210.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,210.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,090 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

