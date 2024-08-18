Sutton Place Investors LLC Trims Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sutton Place Investors LLC decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,365 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,494,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,165. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.03. The company has a market cap of $178.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

