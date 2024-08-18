Sutton Place Investors LLC Reduces Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sutton Place Investors LLC lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,254 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sutton Place Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $2,168,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $167.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,640,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,674,588. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.26. The stock has a market cap of $396.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $171.72.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.69%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,313 shares of company stock worth $19,703,643 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.95.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

