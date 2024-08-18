Sutton Place Investors LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Sutton Place Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Sutton Place Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $46.98. The company had a trading volume of 441,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,140. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $47.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.72.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

