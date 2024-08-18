Sutton Place Investors LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

EFG traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,302 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

