Sutton Place Investors LLC Grows Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 2.6% of Sutton Place Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sutton Place Investors LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,746,000 after acquiring an additional 541,148 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,587,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,687,000 after purchasing an additional 149,949 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,064,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,028,000 after purchasing an additional 256,923 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,793,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,237,000 after purchasing an additional 77,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,778,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,952,000 after purchasing an additional 183,921 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.23. 616,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,797. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $26.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average of $25.17.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

