Sutton Place Investors LLC Acquires 3,570 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,655,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,428,000 after buying an additional 1,570,304 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,194,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,940,000 after purchasing an additional 278,512 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 5,808,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,056,000 after purchasing an additional 114,222 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,957,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,524,000 after buying an additional 443,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,887,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,845,000 after buying an additional 735,403 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BATS DIHP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,563 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average is $26.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

