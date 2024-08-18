Sutton Place Investors LLC Acquires 1,807 Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,235,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,564,000 after buying an additional 126,546 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 714,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,628,000 after buying an additional 66,946 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JGRO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.39. The stock had a trading volume of 134,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,538. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $51.21 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.82.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

