Susquehanna Raises Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Price Target to $230.00

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

FLUT has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,213.50.

NYSE:FLUT opened at $208.00 on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $226.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

