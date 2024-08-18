SushiSwap Market Cap Hits $148.81 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $148.81 million and approximately $9.41 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00000956 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap’s genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 277,733,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,176,898 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

