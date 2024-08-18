Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
Super League Enterprise Stock Performance
Shares of SLE stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Super League Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a market cap of $8.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.04.
Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. Super League Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 220.66% and a negative net margin of 95.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Super League Enterprise will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Super League Enterprise
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Super League Enterprise stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 3.84% of Super League Enterprise at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Super League Enterprise
Super League Enterprise, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Super League Enterprise
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Super League Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.