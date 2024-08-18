Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Super League Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of SLE stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Super League Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a market cap of $8.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.04.

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. Super League Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 220.66% and a negative net margin of 95.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Super League Enterprise will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Super League Enterprise

In related news, Director Jeff Patrick Gehl bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $34,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 131,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,219.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Super League Enterprise stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 3.84% of Super League Enterprise at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Super League Enterprise

Super League Enterprise, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

