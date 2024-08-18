SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.48.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPWR shares. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1.61 target price on shares of SunPower in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of SunPower from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52. SunPower has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $7.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SunPower by 383.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in SunPower by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in SunPower by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 79,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 25,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in SunPower by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 279,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 120,489 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

