Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Increased to C$78.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SLF. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$76.10.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.36%.
In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 15,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.40, for a total value of C$1,142,323.80. In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 15,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.40, for a total transaction of C$1,142,323.80. Also, Director Kevin Strain acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$67.48 per share, with a total value of C$809,760.00. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.
