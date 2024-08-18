Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,152,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 149,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWV stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $315.22. The company had a trading volume of 172,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,972. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $309.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.21. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $233.54 and a 52-week high of $322.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

