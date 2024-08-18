Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 688 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.33. 885,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,319,594. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.38.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

