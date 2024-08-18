Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 4,737 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 43.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 249,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after acquiring an additional 75,125 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 52,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $44.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,570,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,476,058. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.77.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.