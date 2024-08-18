Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.17. 10,056,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,220,250. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.39. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

