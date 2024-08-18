Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Buys 1,279 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 0.7% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. CAP Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 73,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 32,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 712,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,381,000 after purchasing an additional 18,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,932,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,984. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $40.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average of $38.49.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

