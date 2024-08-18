Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Buys 1,260 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,128,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,698,000 after buying an additional 115,057 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,463 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $19,017,000. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 349.1% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 189,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 147,213 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 442.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 148,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 120,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,188 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $30,424.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,490.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Upstart news, CTO Paul Gu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $300,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 894,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,883,601.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $30,424.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,490.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,610 shares of company stock worth $2,363,933 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Stock Performance

UPST traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $36.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,619,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,483,645. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $49.62. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.09.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.22. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The business had revenue of $127.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on UPST. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Redburn Atlantic raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

