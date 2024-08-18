Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,753 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.54% of IQVIA worth $208,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,445,000 after buying an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 7.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 140,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,070,000 after purchasing an additional 93,194 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $70,108,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $857,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus raised shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.67.

Shares of IQV stock traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $239.63. 438,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,291. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

