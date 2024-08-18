Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 44,154 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 359,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,154 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $63,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,577,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,039,287,000 after buying an additional 221,650 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 8.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,847,000 after buying an additional 904,138 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,473,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,113,000 after buying an additional 255,653 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,399,000 after buying an additional 144,117 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,070,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,059,000 after buying an additional 130,253 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $7.38 on Friday, reaching $154.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,503,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,891. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.78 and a beta of 0.74. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 18.13% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $1,401,382.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,148 shares in the company, valued at $31,484,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $1,401,382.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,484,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 153,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,527,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,766 shares of company stock worth $43,257,726 over the last three months. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TEAM. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Atlassian from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.69.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

