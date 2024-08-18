Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 38,242 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 38,242 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of PPG Industries worth $76,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 17.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,703,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,159,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,402 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,685,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,876,000 after acquiring an additional 496,998 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,768,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,424,000 after acquiring an additional 417,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 549.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 256,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,246,000 after buying an additional 216,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE PPG traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $122.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,562,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,178. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.07 and a 52-week high of $151.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 45.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PPG Industries

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.