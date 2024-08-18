Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 170,142 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,926,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 170,142 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Corning worth $74,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,721,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Corning by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $566,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,893 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Corning by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $953,474,000 after buying an additional 2,597,878 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Corning by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,212,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $189,166,000 after buying an additional 1,828,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in Corning by 2,405.2% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,807,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,585,000 after buying an additional 1,735,638 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, July 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.23.

Corning Stock Performance

Corning stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,741,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,182,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day moving average is $35.83. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $46.39.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

