Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 15,571 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,571 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $78,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.55, for a total transaction of $783,520.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,229,528.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at $893,558.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,209 shares of company stock worth $17,452,363. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IT traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $482.70. The company had a trading volume of 272,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,699. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.61 and a 52-week high of $509.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $521.00.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

