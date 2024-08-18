Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 388,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,308 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $71,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in Hershey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,330,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,756. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.25 and a 200 day moving average of $193.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $221.27.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total value of $306,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,615.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,038 shares of company stock worth $974,603. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hershey from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.47.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

