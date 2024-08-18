Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,714,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 290,510 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Bio-Techne worth $122,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,427.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TECH traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,350. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average is $73.47. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $51.79 and a 52-week high of $85.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TECH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

