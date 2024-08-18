Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 26,353 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,297,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,353 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.98% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $61,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,190,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,008,284,000 after acquiring an additional 77,270 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,932,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,143,000 after acquiring an additional 380,805 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,856,000 after acquiring an additional 402,744 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,042,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,554,000 after acquiring an additional 60,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,910,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,642,000 after buying an additional 23,689 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $54.30. The company had a trading volume of 670,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average of $50.37.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.48 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

