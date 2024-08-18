Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,428 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,129 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.23% of HubSpot worth $68,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 1,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HUBS traded up $8.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $497.87. The company had a trading volume of 480,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,282. The company’s fifty day moving average is $524.48 and its 200-day moving average is $586.13. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $407.23 and a one year high of $693.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.88 and a beta of 1.60.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. HubSpot’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $1,368,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,585,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,585,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total transaction of $4,014,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 518,152 shares in the company, valued at $244,707,645.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,938 shares of company stock worth $24,451,825 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised HubSpot from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.79.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

