Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 583,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32,025 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $169,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.06.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.2 %

GD stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $296.59. The stock had a trading volume of 852,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $290.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.16. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $214.53 and a 52-week high of $302.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

