Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 262,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,428 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $51,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

BR traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $208.71. 538,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,982. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $166.73 and a one year high of $223.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.49. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.07%.

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,485 shares of company stock valued at $13,165,223 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

