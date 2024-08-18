Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $81.89 Million Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,272,932 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,587 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of HDFC Bank worth $81,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HDB stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.11. 1,838,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209,661. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.03. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $67.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

HDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

