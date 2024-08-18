Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $65.85 Million Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21,342 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.22% of Equifax worth $65,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 271.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Equifax from $246.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.13.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $1,235,626.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,029,028.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 2,410 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total transaction of $575,026.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,238.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 5,178 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $1,235,626.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,029,028.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,238 shares of company stock valued at $3,492,928 in the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of EFX traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $292.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,197. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $298.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

