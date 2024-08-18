Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $143.25 Million Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,361,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,870 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.15% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $143,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $119.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,462,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,878,207. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.05. The firm has a market cap of $105.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $53.72 and a one year high of $128.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

