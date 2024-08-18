Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,532 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.39% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $241,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,032,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $15,049,409.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,049,409.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,589 shares of company stock worth $39,989,614 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,130.67.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,119.52. 263,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,573. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,065.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,059.66.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

