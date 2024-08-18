Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,768,719 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 683,975 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $128,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in General Motors by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 163,350 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $716,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 224.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 36,953 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 25,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,173.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,551,173.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,592,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,841,279. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $50.50. The stock has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

